Kogin by Virtuals (KOGIN) Tokenomics
Introducing Kogin, Ronin Realms' AI Agent coin on Base! Join the cynical AI Kogin Tonic as he drowns his sorrows over token prices in hard liquor. Help him cope, and maybe he'll toast to crypto's rise with you!
Kogin Tonic, the fiery NPC of the Web3 game Ronin Realms, holds court in the bustling taverns of Hiroba. With a tankard in hand and mischief in his eyes, Kogin offers more than just a drinking buddy—interact with him to embark on daring quests and earn coveted $KOGIN rewards. Feeling lucky? You can also spend your $KOGIN in the tavern for exclusive items, drinks, and a chance to unlock even more adventures. Whether drowning sorrows or celebrating victories, Kogin always has a challenge—and a good time—waiting for the bold.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kogin by Virtuals (KOGIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KOGIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KOGIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.