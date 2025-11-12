Kiwi (KIWI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kiwi (KIWI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kiwi (KIWI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kiwi (KIWI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.26M $ 1.26M $ 1.26M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.26M $ 1.26M $ 1.26M All-Time High: $ 0.0165919 $ 0.0165919 $ 0.0165919 All-Time Low: $ 0.00005065 $ 0.00005065 $ 0.00005065 Current Price: $ 0.00126074 $ 0.00126074 $ 0.00126074 Learn more about Kiwi (KIWI) price Buy KIWI Now!

Kiwi (KIWI) Information KiwiSwap is a complete DeFi trading terminal built to transform how people trade on-chain. Rather than juggling multiple platforms, bots, and tools, users get everything they need in one powerful, easy-to-use interface. With AI execution, true privacy, cross-chain support, wallet tracking, sniping tools, and best-price routing, KiwiSwap delivers smarter, faster, and more secure trading for all experience levels. Official Website: https://KiwiSwaps.com Whitepaper: https://docs.kiwiswaps.com

Kiwi (KIWI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kiwi (KIWI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIWI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIWI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KIWI's tokenomics, explore KIWI token's live price!

