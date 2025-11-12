Kinetix is building a next generation AI-powered DeFi Hub providing a suite of the most sophisticated DeFi instruments in the Web3 landscape at the intersection of AI. Kinetix DeFi Hub users are able to take on up to 100x leverage on cryptocurrencies, forex and commodities, swap, make cross-chain swaps, provide liquidity to multiple pools, use multiple bridges, farm, perform on/off ramps and more.