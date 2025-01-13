Kattana Price (KTN)
The live price of Kattana (KTN) today is 0.02488206 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 61.90K USD. KTN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kattana Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.83K USD
- Kattana price change within the day is -1.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.48M USD
During today, the price change of Kattana to USD was $ -0.00029240771958336.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kattana to USD was $ -0.0048022898.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kattana to USD was $ -0.0056792406.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kattana to USD was $ -0.00792343163806447.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00029240771958336
|-1.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0048022898
|-19.30%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0056792406
|-22.82%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00792343163806447
|-24.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kattana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
-1.16%
+4.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kattana is the trading terminal you have been dreaming of, cutting edge trading tools for Cefi AND Defi enviroments for both pro and beginners.
