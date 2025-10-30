It Coin (IT) Price Information (USD)

It Coin (IT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, IT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. IT's all-time high price is $ 0.00278389, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, IT has changed by -8.42% over the past hour, -11.20% over 24 hours, and +18.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

It Coin (IT) Market Information

The current Market Cap of It Coin is $ 404.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IT is 999.72M, with a total supply of 999716573.689737. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 404.46K.