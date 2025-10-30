Introvert Coin (INTROVERT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00183675$ 0.00183675 $ 0.00183675 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +5.95% Price Change (7D) +5.95%

Introvert Coin (INTROVERT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, INTROVERT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. INTROVERT's all-time high price is $ 0.00183675, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, INTROVERT has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +5.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Introvert Coin (INTROVERT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.96K$ 7.96K $ 7.96K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.96K$ 7.96K $ 7.96K Circulation Supply 999.42M 999.42M 999.42M Total Supply 999,424,169.149087 999,424,169.149087 999,424,169.149087

The current Market Cap of Introvert Coin is $ 7.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INTROVERT is 999.42M, with a total supply of 999424169.149087. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.96K.