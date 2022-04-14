Infinite Truths (TRUTHS) Tokenomics
Infinite Truths is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project designed to empower users through transparency and decentralized governance. The project introduces the Infinite Truths token (TRUTHS), which serves as the backbone of a community-driven ecosystem focused on promoting truth and accountability in digital transactions.Key features of Infinite Truths include:
Decentralized Governance: TRUTHS holders can participate in decision-making processes, ensuring that the community's voice shapes the project's future.
Transparency and Trust: Leveraging blockchain technology, Infinite Truths aims to create a transparent environment where users can verify transactions and trust the integrity of the platform.
Innovative Use Cases: The project envisions various applications for the TRUTHS token, including rewards for community participation, funding for truth-centric initiatives, and partnerships with organizations that align with its mission.
Through its commitment to fostering a culture of honesty and openness, Infinite Truths seeks to redefine how individuals interact within the digital economy.
Understanding the tokenomics of Infinite Truths (TRUTHS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRUTHS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRUTHS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
