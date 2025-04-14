Illumicati Price (MILK)
The live price of Illumicati (MILK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 161.56K USD. MILK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Illumicati Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Illumicati price change within the day is +3.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 53.27T USD
Get real-time price updates of the MILK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MILK price information.
During today, the price change of Illumicati to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Illumicati to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Illumicati to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Illumicati to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Illumicati: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.63%
+3.72%
+13.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Illumicati Awakens. It is time to dethrone the dog, and pave the way for the cat. $MILK is the token for Illumicati, a meme-token with a built-in DAO function. The project has much more than meets the eye, and is built by a team of seasoned people in the blockchain space.
