Ikonshop is building the next frontier of eCommerce powered by crypto. Our platform enables merchants to sell physical and digital products directly to global buyers with seamless cryptocurrency payments, reducing reliance on traditional payment systems. y leveraging Solana’s speed and low fees, we provide fast, secure, and borderless transactions. The $IKON token powers the ecosystem, rewarding users for referrals, purchases, and engagement while giving merchants tools to grow their businesses. Our mission is to return ownership and transparency to online commerce, where buyers and sellers can transact freely without intermediaries.