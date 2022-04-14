Homebrew Robotics Club (BREW) Information

The Homebrew Computer Club was a hobbyist computer club in the 1970s that counted many famous technologists, like Steve Wozniak, as members. The club pushed forward the boundaries of hobbyist computing.

Similarly, Homebrew Computer Club is a club that empowers hobbyist who seek to build robotics-focused products. At the core of the club is the desire to keep robotics software open source and robotics hardware affordable.