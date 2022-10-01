SUPERTRUST (SUT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SUPERTRUST (SUT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SUPERTRUST (SUT) Information SuperTrust (SUT) is used as a means of payment for a global platform that is developed and operated directly. It will be used for the Global Direct Advertising Platform (MOAD) currently being developed and NATURUBOOK, a global natural environment sharing platform, and the SUT token will be utilized when using the platform. It will spread users through global marketing and maximize the value of the platform by cooperating with domestic and foreign partners. It will be used as a payment token to pay fees by increasing the number of users through global marketing. (Advertising fees, operating fees, service usage fees) Official Website: https://supertrust.club/ Whitepaper: https://supertrust.club/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/SUPER-TRUST_WHITEPAPERENG_ver2.0_241011-1.pdf Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x98965474ecbec2f532f1f780ee37b0b05f77ca55 Buy SUT Now!

SUPERTRUST (SUT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SUPERTRUST (SUT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.87M $ 13.87M $ 13.87M Total Supply: $ 238.40M $ 238.40M $ 238.40M Circulating Supply: $ 2.02M $ 2.02M $ 2.02M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.63B $ 1.63B $ 1.63B All-Time High: $ 18.733 $ 18.733 $ 18.733 All-Time Low: $ 0.3344397049660654 $ 0.3344397049660654 $ 0.3344397049660654 Current Price: $ 6.853 $ 6.853 $ 6.853 Learn more about SUPERTRUST (SUT) price

SUPERTRUST (SUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SUPERTRUST (SUT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUT's tokenomics, explore SUT token's live price!

SUPERTRUST (SUT) Price History Analyzing the price history of SUT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SUT Price History now!

SUT Price Prediction Want to know where SUT might be heading? Our SUT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SUT token's Price Prediction now!

