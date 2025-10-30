GUMMY (GUMMY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.227728$ 0.227728 $ 0.227728 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.09% Price Change (1D) +0.15% Price Change (7D) +10.20% Price Change (7D) +10.20%

GUMMY (GUMMY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GUMMY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GUMMY's all-time high price is $ 0.227728, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GUMMY has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, +0.15% over 24 hours, and +10.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GUMMY (GUMMY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 505.93K$ 505.93K $ 505.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 505.93K$ 505.93K $ 505.93K Circulation Supply 792.60M 792.60M 792.60M Total Supply 792,595,322.2092582 792,595,322.2092582 792,595,322.2092582

The current Market Cap of GUMMY is $ 505.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GUMMY is 792.60M, with a total supply of 792595322.2092582. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 505.93K.