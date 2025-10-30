Guardian Token (GUARDIAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.60% Price Change (7D) +6.53% Price Change (7D) +6.53%

Guardian Token (GUARDIAN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GUARDIAN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GUARDIAN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GUARDIAN has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.60% over 24 hours, and +6.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Guardian Token (GUARDIAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 419.41K$ 419.41K $ 419.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 419.41K$ 419.41K $ 419.41K Circulation Supply 693.31M 693.31M 693.31M Total Supply 693,308,389.030029 693,308,389.030029 693,308,389.030029

The current Market Cap of Guardian Token is $ 419.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GUARDIAN is 693.31M, with a total supply of 693308389.030029. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 419.41K.