Golddigger (GDIG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00042724 24H High $ 0.00045012 All Time High $ 0.00135633 Lowest Price $ 0.00042035 Price Change (1H) -0.88% Price Change (1D) -0.37% Price Change (7D) +1.54%

Golddigger (GDIG) real-time price is $0.00043513. Over the past 24 hours, GDIG traded between a low of $ 0.00042724 and a high of $ 0.00045012, showing active market volatility. GDIG's all-time high price is $ 0.00135633, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00042035.

In terms of short-term performance, GDIG has changed by -0.88% over the past hour, -0.37% over 24 hours, and +1.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Golddigger (GDIG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 432.40K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 432.40K Circulation Supply 993.72M Total Supply 993,724,005.992372

The current Market Cap of Golddigger is $ 432.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GDIG is 993.72M, with a total supply of 993724005.992372. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 432.40K.