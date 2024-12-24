Giveth Price (GIV)
The live price of Giveth (GIV) today is 0.00698719 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.02M USD. GIV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Giveth Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.29K USD
- Giveth price change within the day is +0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 287.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GIV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GIV price information.
During today, the price change of Giveth to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Giveth to USD was $ -0.0004824088.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Giveth to USD was $ +0.0011692377.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Giveth to USD was $ +0.001078827505702279.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.10%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004824088
|-6.90%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0011692377
|+16.73%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001078827505702279
|+18.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of Giveth: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
+0.10%
-19.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Giveth is a community focused on Building the Future of Giving using blockchain technology. Our intention is to support and reward the funding of public goods by creating open, transparent and free access to the revolutionary funding opportunities available within the Ethereum ecosystem. Check out our Calendar and Join Page to get more involved.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GIV to AUD
A$0.011179504
|1 GIV to GBP
￡0.0055198801
|1 GIV to EUR
€0.0067077024
|1 GIV to USD
$0.00698719
|1 GIV to MYR
RM0.0313724831
|1 GIV to TRY
₺0.245949088
|1 GIV to JPY
¥1.0973381895
|1 GIV to RUB
₽0.7072433718
|1 GIV to INR
₹0.5946797409
|1 GIV to IDR
Rp112.6965971257
|1 GIV to PHP
₱0.4088204869
|1 GIV to EGP
￡E.0.3569056652
|1 GIV to BRL
R$0.0431808342
|1 GIV to CAD
C$0.0099916817
|1 GIV to BDT
৳0.8359474116
|1 GIV to NGN
₦10.8160303762
|1 GIV to UAH
₴0.2940209552
|1 GIV to VES
Bs0.35634669
|1 GIV to PKR
Rs1.9490067786
|1 GIV to KZT
₸3.6486407461
|1 GIV to THB
฿0.2394510013
|1 GIV to TWD
NT$0.228481113
|1 GIV to CHF
Fr0.0062185991
|1 GIV to HKD
HK$0.0542205944
|1 GIV to MAD
.د.م0.0703610033