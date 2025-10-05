Germinal (GERM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +4.13% Price Change (7D) +4.13%

Germinal (GERM) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GERM traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GERM's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, GERM has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +4.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Germinal (GERM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.62K$ 8.62K $ 8.62K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.62K$ 8.62K $ 8.62K Circulation Supply 999.02M 999.02M 999.02M Total Supply 999,024,561.260988 999,024,561.260988 999,024,561.260988

The current Market Cap of Germinal is $ 8.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GERM is 999.02M, with a total supply of 999024561.260988. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.62K.