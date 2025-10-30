What is Gasspas (GASS)

Featured in Matt Furies latest book Cortex Vortex as Ratos nemesis. The character is also part of ZOGZ which confirms its real name. Matt Furie, the artist best known for creating Pepe the Frog, has been working on a new book. The news comes from his editor, who goes by the handle @beuys_on_sale_ on Instagram. In a recent post, the editor hinted at an upcoming project featuring new characters named Gasspas and Rato. Gasspas's visual appearance can be inferred from the artwork. In one illustration, Gasspas is depicted looming over two rats (Rato and Wat), gazing down at them in a menacing way (an image that has circulated among collectors). This inferred that Gasspas is Ratos nemesis in the new book Cortex Vortex reinforced by community quips that "cats eat rats". Gasspas debuted as part of ZOGZ, a collection of 111 original NFT character illustrations by Matt Furie launched in May 2023.

Gasspas (GASS) Resource Official Website

Gasspas Price Prediction (USD)

GASS to Local Currencies

Gasspas (GASS) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gasspas (GASS) How much is Gasspas (GASS) worth today? The live GASS price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GASS to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of GASS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Gasspas? The market cap for GASS is $ 866.32K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GASS? The circulating supply of GASS is 420.69T USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GASS? GASS achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GASS? GASS saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of GASS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GASS is -- USD . Will GASS go higher this year? GASS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GASS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Gasspas (GASS) Important Industry Updates