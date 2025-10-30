FVIX (FVIX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 41.09 $ 41.09 $ 41.09 24H Low $ 44.3 $ 44.3 $ 44.3 24H High 24H Low $ 41.09$ 41.09 $ 41.09 24H High $ 44.3$ 44.3 $ 44.3 All Time High $ 95.98$ 95.98 $ 95.98 Lowest Price $ 18.95$ 18.95 $ 18.95 Price Change (1H) -0.80% Price Change (1D) -2.03% Price Change (7D) -0.96% Price Change (7D) -0.96%

FVIX (FVIX) real-time price is $41.67. Over the past 24 hours, FVIX traded between a low of $ 41.09 and a high of $ 44.3, showing active market volatility. FVIX's all-time high price is $ 95.98, while its all-time low price is $ 18.95.

In terms of short-term performance, FVIX has changed by -0.80% over the past hour, -2.03% over 24 hours, and -0.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FVIX (FVIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 635.17K$ 635.17K $ 635.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 635.17K$ 635.17K $ 635.17K Circulation Supply 15.24K 15.24K 15.24K Total Supply 15,244.191373192789 15,244.191373192789 15,244.191373192789

The current Market Cap of FVIX is $ 635.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FVIX is 15.24K, with a total supply of 15244.191373192789. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 635.17K.