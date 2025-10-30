What is FUST Token (FUST)

FUST (Fusion token) is the companion token of FUSD - with tokenomics which mirror those of a typical cryptocurrency. FUST can be placed in the FUST Fusion Miner and used to mine free FUSD. FUST has tokenomics which mirror those of a typical cryptocurrency, and allows those Degens who buy into the FUSD philosophy - but who also enjoy the thrill of chasing fast green candles - to make their play within the structure of the FUSD ecosystem and benefit from the best of both worlds; the possibility of a fast ride upwards whilst earning a passive income paid in our appreciating stable token courtesy of their FUST bag.

FUST Token (FUST) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FUST Token (FUST) How much is FUST Token (FUST) worth today? The live FUST price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FUST to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of FUST to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of FUST Token? The market cap for FUST is $ 3.04M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FUST? The circulating supply of FUST is 33.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FUST? FUST achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FUST? FUST saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of FUST? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FUST is -- USD . Will FUST go higher this year? FUST might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FUST price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

