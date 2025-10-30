EVANA (EVANA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00001007 24H High $ 0.00001051 All Time High $ 0.00008186 Lowest Price $ 0.0000081 Price Change (1H) +0.24% Price Change (1D) +1.80% Price Change (7D) +9.81%

EVANA (EVANA) real-time price is $0.00001043. Over the past 24 hours, EVANA traded between a low of $ 0.00001007 and a high of $ 0.00001051, showing active market volatility. EVANA's all-time high price is $ 0.00008186, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000081.

In terms of short-term performance, EVANA has changed by +0.24% over the past hour, +1.80% over 24 hours, and +9.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

EVANA (EVANA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 103.90K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 103.90K Circulation Supply 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EVANA is $ 103.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVANA is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 103.90K.