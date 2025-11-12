EquitEdge (EEG) Tokenomics
EquitEdge’ s vision is to make real estate investment affordable and easily accessible to everyone by providing a global platform operating well within the defined regulatory framework. Built on XDC Network, EquitEdge enables its users to invest in this prospective real estate sector and get key benefits such as competitive risk-adjusted returns, high tangible asset value, and attractive and stable income returns in the form of rent and leasing fees. Although real estate is a safe and stable source of income, it is one of the most illiquid assets and requires more entailing and long transaction processes and significant capital commitments. High transaction costs, land use regulations and other barriers make one’s entry into real estate different from various other asset classes. EquitEdge addresses these inefficiencies and inaccuracies in the real estate industry with the use of blockchain technology. EquitEdge specializes in offering fractional ownership of high-value real estate assets and provides its clients with a competitive edge in the market.
EquitEdge (EEG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EquitEdge (EEG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EEG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EEG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
