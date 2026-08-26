Energy Price Today

The live Energy ($NRG) price today is $ 0.00278724, with a 3.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current $NRG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00278724 per $NRG.

Energy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,735,976, with a circulating supply of 981.66M $NRG. During the last 24 hours, $NRG traded between $ 0.00274226 (low) and $ 0.00295234 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00419454, while the all-time low was $ 0.00200577.

In short-term performance, $NRG moved +0.02% in the last hour and +21.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.67K.

Energy ($NRG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.74M$ 2.74M $ 2.74M Volume (24H) $ 17.67K$ 17.67K $ 17.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.74M$ 2.74M $ 2.74M Circulation Supply 981.66M 981.66M 981.66M Total Supply 981,663,150.628524 981,663,150.628524 981,663,150.628524

The current Market Cap of Energy is $ 2.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.67K. The circulating supply of $NRG is 981.66M, with a total supply of 981663150.628524. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.74M.