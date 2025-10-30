ELLA (ELLA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00126863 $ 0.00126863 $ 0.00126863 24H Low $ 0.00134689 $ 0.00134689 $ 0.00134689 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00126863$ 0.00126863 $ 0.00126863 24H High $ 0.00134689$ 0.00134689 $ 0.00134689 All Time High $ 0.00136588$ 0.00136588 $ 0.00136588 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.28% Price Change (1D) +1.85% Price Change (7D) +11.08% Price Change (7D) +11.08%

ELLA (ELLA) real-time price is $0.00130372. Over the past 24 hours, ELLA traded between a low of $ 0.00126863 and a high of $ 0.00134689, showing active market volatility. ELLA's all-time high price is $ 0.00136588, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ELLA has changed by -0.28% over the past hour, +1.85% over 24 hours, and +11.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ELLA (ELLA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.30M$ 1.30M $ 1.30M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.30M$ 1.30M $ 1.30M Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,955,367.887856 999,955,367.887856 999,955,367.887856

The current Market Cap of ELLA is $ 1.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ELLA is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999955367.887856. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.30M.