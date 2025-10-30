Eli5a (ELI5A) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01942443, 24H High $ 0.02461959, All Time High $ 0.03709928, Lowest Price $ 0.00431141, Price Change (1H) -1.26%, Price Change (1D) -2.18%, Price Change (7D) -4.78%

Eli5a (ELI5A) real-time price is $0.02349512. Over the past 24 hours, ELI5A traded between a low of $ 0.01942443 and a high of $ 0.02461959, showing active market volatility. ELI5A's all-time high price is $ 0.03709928, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00431141.

In terms of short-term performance, ELI5A has changed by -1.26% over the past hour, -2.18% over 24 hours, and -4.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Eli5a (ELI5A) Market Information

Market Cap $ 466.37K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 491.43K, Circulation Supply 19.93M, Total Supply 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Eli5a is $ 466.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ELI5A is 19.93M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 491.43K.