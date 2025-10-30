DuelNow (DNOW) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00132663, 24H High $ 0.00146224, All Time High $ 0.04443182, Lowest Price $ 0, Price Change (1H) -2.03%, Price Change (1D) -7.90%, Price Change (7D) +6.92%

DuelNow (DNOW) real-time price is $0.0013466. Over the past 24 hours, DNOW traded between a low of $ 0.00132663 and a high of $ 0.00146224, showing active market volatility. DNOW's all-time high price is $ 0.04443182, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DNOW has changed by -2.03% over the past hour, -7.90% over 24 hours, and +6.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DuelNow (DNOW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 123.62K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.35M, Circulation Supply 91.80M, Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DuelNow is $ 123.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DNOW is 91.80M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.35M.