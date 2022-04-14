Donut (DONUT) Information

Donut (DONUT) is the native token of r/EthTrader, a unique Ethereum-focused community on Reddit. It powers a SocialFi ecosystem by incentivizing contributions, promoting engagement, and enabling decentralized governance. Donuts are distributed based on user activity, such as posting, commenting, and participating in governance, creating a fair and transparent reward system for contributors.

Additionally, DONUT holders have the ability to influence subreddit policies and ecosystem changes. The token also supports initiatives such as tipping, subreddit special memberships, and domain-based identity systems.