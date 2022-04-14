DNA Token (DNA) Tokenomics
DNA Token (DNA) Information
DNA Token is an innovative ERC20 token deployed on the World Chain, designed to mirror the evolution of human societies in the digital currency landscape. Just as humanity evolved from simple foragers to complex societies, the DNA Token aims to revolutionize the crypto space by fostering community growth and engagement through a unique referral and reward system.
Incorporating World ID technology, DNA Token ensures that its users are verified as real humans, contributing to a more secure and trustworthy ecosystem. The project is focused on offering a sophisticated way for individuals to participate in the crypto market, while promoting organic growth through community-driven initiatives.
By leveraging the power of Ethereum’s ERC20 standard and the scalability of World Chain, DNA Token aims to provide a seamless and secure experience for users. The project emphasizes decentralization, community involvement, and real-world human verification, offering a unique approach to digital currency adoption and growth in the crypto space.
DNA Token (DNA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DNA Token (DNA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DNA Token (DNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DNA Token (DNA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DNA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DNA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
DNA Price Prediction
Disclaimer
