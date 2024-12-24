DISCIPLINE Price (DISCIPLINE)
The live price of DISCIPLINE (DISCIPLINE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 85.39K USD. DISCIPLINE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DISCIPLINE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.63K USD
- DISCIPLINE price change within the day is +0.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.95M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DISCIPLINE to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of DISCIPLINE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DISCIPLINE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DISCIPLINE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DISCIPLINE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.97%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-76.71%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DISCIPLINE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.15%
+0.97%
-27.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Promoting the value of discipline and how it can help to improve everyone’s life. Whether it may be with fitness, quitting bad habits such as smoking, learning a new skill such as trading. We are helping people to learn how important it is to have discipline and how that can help them to succeed as it is needed to make the dream a reality, helping people to setup their rules in order to achieve what they are really going for.
