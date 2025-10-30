Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00394131 24H High $ 0.00480731 All Time High $ 3.77 Lowest Price $ 0.00200107 Price Change (1H) -0.64% Price Change (1D) -17.99% Price Change (7D) -6.36%

Deri Protocol (DERI) real-time price is $0.00394244. Over the past 24 hours, DERI traded between a low of $ 0.00394131 and a high of $ 0.00480731, showing active market volatility. DERI's all-time high price is $ 3.77, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00200107.

In terms of short-term performance, DERI has changed by -0.64% over the past hour, -17.99% over 24 hours, and -6.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 516.57K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.93M Circulation Supply 131.19M Total Supply 490,127,939.592577

The current Market Cap of Deri Protocol is $ 516.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DERI is 131.19M, with a total supply of 490127939.592577. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.93M.