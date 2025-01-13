DeHive Price (DHV)
The live price of DeHive (DHV) today is 0.02198502 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 94.29K USD. DHV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeHive Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.44 USD
- DeHive price change within the day is -5.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.29M USD
During today, the price change of DeHive to USD was $ -0.00139559052052252.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeHive to USD was $ -0.0024922196.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeHive to USD was $ +0.0008022135.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeHive to USD was $ +0.00312507112245853.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00139559052052252
|-5.96%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0024922196
|-11.33%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008022135
|+3.65%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00312507112245853
|+16.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of DeHive: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-5.96%
-4.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeHive is a multi-chain asset management protocol that provides smart asset management of tokenized portfolios. DeHive decentralized protocol provides top DeFi asset management through accumulating them into clusters. Thus it helps to amplify the profit while minimizing the risks of loss. The assets are combined and represented by a cluster or different clusters reflecting the state of different market segments. This cluster can be perceived as an index that comprises leading DeFi assets which serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market in general. Therefore, such a cluster can be seen as a tool for market assessment and reasonable DeFi portfolio management.
