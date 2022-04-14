CryptoCart V2 (CCV2) Tokenomics
Cryptocart Marketplace Pay your way from hundreds of vendors with global shipping. Our goal is to bridge the gap between decentralised finance and e-commerce like never seen before in crypto.
CryptoCart Token. CC Token is the native currency for the CryptoCart platform, offering several benefits to holders & spenders alike
DISCOUNTS Discounts for wallets holding CC Token will include cheaper shipping and a set percentage off of promotional products at any given time.
CASHBACK When transacting in CC Token, a percentage of the purchase value can be earned back as yield on your CC Token balance.
PROMOTIONS Earn points for spending CC Token on CryptoCart. Points can later be redeemed for NFTs that can be applied to specific products or pomotions.
LOYALTY SCHEME The NFT vouchers earned through the points scheme can be burned in exchange for the equivalent CC Token yield minus a percentage.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CryptoCart V2 (CCV2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoCart V2 (CCV2) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CCV2 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CCV2 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
