CryptoCart V2 Price (CCV2)
The live price of CryptoCart V2 (CCV2) today is 1.67 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.55M USD. CCV2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CryptoCart V2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 247.80 USD
- CryptoCart V2 price change within the day is +0.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 930.36K USD
Get real-time price updates of the CCV2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CCV2 price information.
During today, the price change of CryptoCart V2 to USD was $ +0.0039706.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CryptoCart V2 to USD was $ -0.0736695450.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CryptoCart V2 to USD was $ +1.0516045110.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CryptoCart V2 to USD was $ +0.6426547254784152.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0039706
|+0.24%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0736695450
|-4.41%
|60 Days
|$ +1.0516045110
|+62.97%
|90 Days
|$ +0.6426547254784152
|+62.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of CryptoCart V2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+0.24%
-8.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cryptocart Marketplace Pay your way from hundreds of vendors with global shipping. Our goal is to bridge the gap between decentralised finance and e-commerce like never seen before in crypto. CryptoCart Token. CC Token is the native currency for the CryptoCart platform, offering several benefits to holders & spenders alike DISCOUNTS Discounts for wallets holding CC Token will include cheaper shipping and a set percentage off of promotional products at any given time. CASHBACK When transacting in CC Token, a percentage of the purchase value can be earned back as yield on your CC Token balance. PROMOTIONS Earn points for spending CC Token on CryptoCart. Points can later be redeemed for NFTs that can be applied to specific products or pomotions. LOYALTY SCHEME The NFT vouchers earned through the points scheme can be burned in exchange for the equivalent CC Token yield minus a percentage.
