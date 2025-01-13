CRAB Price (CRAB)
The live price of CRAB (CRAB) today is 0.00238183 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.38M USD. CRAB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CRAB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 211.87K USD
- CRAB price change within the day is +3.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
During today, the price change of CRAB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CRAB to USD was $ -0.0011953418.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CRAB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CRAB to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011953418
|-50.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CRAB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.50%
+3.18%
-5.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The memecoin that claws its way to the top. With our pincers, we climb higher each day, collecting shells, pearls, and treasures as we roam the ocean floor. We crabs learned to spot a good solana from miles away, readin' the currents like a treasure map. You see, we crabs perfected the art of supply and demand — tides go out, food's scarce, we know when to pinch and when to hold. This ain't just about pinchin' pennies. It's about ridin' the waves, knowing when to burrow deep and when to claw yer way up! SNIP. SNIP. No one left behind in the quest for riches! Join now, or risk watching from the shore. SNIP. SNIP.
|1 CRAB to AUD
A$0.0038585646
|1 CRAB to GBP
￡0.0019292823
|1 CRAB to EUR
€0.0023103751
|1 CRAB to USD
$0.00238183
|1 CRAB to MYR
RM0.0106944167
|1 CRAB to TRY
₺0.0843882369
|1 CRAB to JPY
¥0.3757336825
|1 CRAB to RUB
₽0.2425893855
|1 CRAB to INR
₹0.2052422911
|1 CRAB to IDR
Rp39.0463871952
|1 CRAB to PHP
₱0.14052797
|1 CRAB to EGP
￡E.0.120520598
|1 CRAB to BRL
R$0.0145767996
|1 CRAB to CAD
C$0.0034298352
|1 CRAB to BDT
৳0.2918456299
|1 CRAB to NGN
₦3.7100098629
|1 CRAB to UAH
₴0.1011563201
|1 CRAB to VES
Bs0.12623699
|1 CRAB to PKR
Rs0.6662454876
|1 CRAB to KZT
₸1.2628939026
|1 CRAB to THB
฿0.0827447742
|1 CRAB to TWD
NT$0.0788623913
|1 CRAB to CHF
Fr0.0021674653
|1 CRAB to HKD
HK$0.0185306374
|1 CRAB to MAD
.د.م0.0240326647