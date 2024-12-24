coby Price (COBY)
The live price of coby (COBY) today is 0.0034141 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.42M USD. COBY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key coby Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 258.04K USD
- coby price change within the day is +23.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.64M USD
During today, the price change of coby to USD was $ +0.00064579.
In the past 30 days, the price change of coby to USD was $ -0.0018973625.
In the past 60 days, the price change of coby to USD was $ -0.0018136716.
In the past 90 days, the price change of coby to USD was $ -0.000899391738056347.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00064579
|+23.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0018973625
|-55.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018136716
|-53.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000899391738056347
|-20.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of coby: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.00%
+23.33%
-27.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coby is a unique, community-driven meme token originally created on Pumpfun and now flourishing on the Solana blockchain. After the original developer sold and exited, the Coby token has been embraced and revitalized by a passionate community that now leads its development and direction. Coby stands out as a distinct and original character—neither a dog nor a cat—who is insanely cute, friendly, and represents inclusivity and positivity. With its strong and dedicated community, Coby is more than just a meme token; it’s a symbol of collective creativity and decentralized collaboration, aiming to create a fun and engaging ecosystem on Solana.
|1 COBY to AUD
A$0.00546256
|1 COBY to GBP
￡0.002697139
|1 COBY to EUR
€0.003277536
|1 COBY to USD
$0.0034141
|1 COBY to MYR
RM0.015329309
|1 COBY to TRY
₺0.120210461
|1 COBY to JPY
¥0.536116123
|1 COBY to RUB
₽0.345575202
|1 COBY to INR
₹0.290505769
|1 COBY to IDR
Rp55.066121323
|1 COBY to PHP
₱0.199861414
|1 COBY to EGP
￡E.0.174392228
|1 COBY to BRL
R$0.021064997
|1 COBY to CAD
C$0.004882163
|1 COBY to BDT
৳0.408462924
|1 COBY to NGN
₦5.284958518
|1 COBY to UAH
₴0.143665328
|1 COBY to VES
Bs0.1741191
|1 COBY to PKR
Rs0.952329054
|1 COBY to KZT
₸1.782808879
|1 COBY to THB
฿0.116932925
|1 COBY to TWD
NT$0.11164107
|1 COBY to CHF
Fr0.003038549
|1 COBY to HKD
HK$0.026527557
|1 COBY to MAD
.د.م0.034379987