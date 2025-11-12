Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 657,89K
Total Supply:
$ 953,47M
Circulating Supply:
$ 953,47M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 657,89K
All-Time High:
$ 0,00185889
All-Time Low:
$ 0,00058742
Current Price:
$ 0,00070714
Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Information

In a game world, backed by belief where your favourite tokens become mons in a crypto creature collect RPG, where their market performance impacts their stats and rarity in game.

Clankermon is a fully onchain game built on base and the farcaster social graph.

Players can train, trade and adventure with their clankermon throughout the game world, looting dungeons, completing quests and their journey.

Official Website:
https://clankermon.com

Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Clankermon (CLANKERMON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CLANKERMON tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CLANKERMON tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CLANKERMON's tokenomics, explore CLANKERMON token's live price!

CLANKERMON Price Prediction

Want to know where CLANKERMON might be heading? Our CLANKERMON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

