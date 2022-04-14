CipherAI (CIPHER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CipherAI (CIPHER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CipherAI (CIPHER) Information Cipher is an on-chain forensic analytics protocol built natively on Solana. It streams every block, mempool event, and token transfer into an AI-assisted indexing engine that reconstructs wallet relationships, liquidity movements, and contract provenance in real time. The platform surfaces actionable insight—such as bundled buys, suspicious token mints, or coordinated liquidity pulls—through an open GraphQL API, a web dashboard, and Telegram/Discord bots. By exposing ground-truth data and machine-learned risk flags, Cipher helps traders, market-makers, and compliance teams navigate the fast-moving meme-coin ecosystem with greater transparency and speed, reducing informational asymmetry without obliging users to run heavy infrastructure. Official Website: https://www.cipherext.com/ Buy CIPHER Now!

CipherAI (CIPHER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CipherAI (CIPHER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 96.11K $ 96.11K $ 96.11K Total Supply: $ 976.99M $ 976.99M $ 976.99M Circulating Supply: $ 876.99M $ 876.99M $ 876.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 107.07K $ 107.07K $ 107.07K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00011066 $ 0.00011066 $ 0.00011066 Learn more about CipherAI (CIPHER) price

CipherAI (CIPHER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CipherAI (CIPHER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CIPHER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CIPHER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CIPHER's tokenomics, explore CIPHER token's live price!

