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Top Memorial Themed Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Memorial Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Peanut the Squirrel
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT
$ 0.05224
+0.19%
-4.56%
+11.15%
$ 51.84M
$ 1.28M
2
Harambe on Solana
Harambe on Solana
HARAMBE
$ 0.00043853
+2.07%
+0.03%
+4.88%
$ 438.51K
$ 18.85K
3
First Convicted RACCON
First Convicted RACCON
FRED
$ 0.00039975
+0.66%
-0.02%
+15.61%
$ 399.69K
$ 30.82K
4
PUPPERS
PUPPERS
PUPPERS
$ 4.69E-5
+1.80%
+1.68%
+20.81%
$ 46.86K
--
5
Geoff
Geoff
GEOFF
$ 3.532E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+30.09%
$ 35.32K
--
6
BALTO
BALTO
BALTO
$ 9.0674E-8
0.00%
0.00%
+10.91%
$ 32.55K
--
7
Wilson Lo Siento
Wilson Lo Siento
WILSON
$ 1.397E-5
+0.22%
+5.96%
+14.98%
$ 13.96K
--
8
First Convicted Raccoon
First Convicted Raccoon
FRED
$ 1.711E-5
0.00%
+1.27%
-3.66%
$ 11.91K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Memorial Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Memorial Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $52.82M.
What is the best-performing Memorial Themed token right now?
Among Memorial Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, WILSON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.96% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Memorial Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 Memorial Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Memorial Themed tokens include PNUT, HARAMBE, FRED. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Memorial Themed category?
The combined market capitalization of all Memorial Themed tokens is approximately $52.82M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Memorial Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.