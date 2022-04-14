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Top InfoFi Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the InfoFi sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.3534
-1.23%
-5.89%
+31.25%
$ 176.40M
$ 736.41K
2
Kaito
Kaito
KAITO
$ 0.3204
-0.56%
-6.83%
-10.42%
$ 76.76M
$ 4.20M
3
Bubblemaps
Bubblemaps
BMT
$ 0.02438
+3.07%
+54.78%
+43.26%
$ 15.89M
$ 27.56M
4
Cookie DAO
Cookie DAO
COOKIE
$ 0.010814
+1.07%
-0.97%
-3.84%
$ 8.32M
$ 5.06M
5
Loud
Loud
LOUD
$ 0.00022203
+0.06%
-0.04%
+15.83%
$ 222.00K
$ 187.24
6
DexCheck AI
DexCheck AI
DCK
$ 0.00011045
+0.02%
+0.10%
+27.04%
$ 101.41K
$ 482.77
7
Retail DAO
Retail DAO
RETAIL
$ 0.00012335
0.00%
--
+21.41%
$ 89.85K
$ 4.93
8
Arbus
Arbus
ARBUS
$ 0.00012831
+1.40%
-0.08%
+19.89%
$ 82.87K
$ 696.80

Frequently Asked Questions

What are InfoFi tokens and why are they popular?
InfoFi tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $277.87M.
What is the best-performing InfoFi token right now?
Among InfoFi tokens tracked on MEXC, BMT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 54.78% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many InfoFi tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 InfoFi tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular InfoFi tokens include TRAC, KAITO, BMT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the InfoFi category?
The combined market capitalization of all InfoFi tokens is approximately $277.87M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the InfoFi sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.