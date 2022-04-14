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Top Fractionalized NFT Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Fractionalized NFT sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.0010997
+1.27%
+9.85%
+68.70%
$ 109.89M
$ 127.18M
2
Wen
Wen
WEN
$ 0.000011845
-0.12%
-27.50%
+267.49%
$ 8.36M
$ 13.88B
3
Feisty Doge NFT
Feisty Doge NFT
NFD
$ 2.16E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.16M
--
4
Harambe
Harambe
HARAMBE
$ 1.506E-5
0.00%
-2.05%
+7.88%
$ 1.51M
--
5
rHYPURR
rHYPURR
RHYPURR
$ 4.44
+0.45%
+0.05%
+79.76%
$ 1.35M
$ 242.08
6
Hacash Diamond
Hacash Diamond
HACD
$ 3.9
+0.26%
-0.18%
-14.10%
$ 99.81K
$ 2.44K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Fractionalized NFT tokens and why are they popular?
Fractionalized NFT tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $123.37M.
What is the best-performing Fractionalized NFT token right now?
Among Fractionalized NFT tokens tracked on MEXC, DOG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 9.85% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Fractionalized NFT tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 Fractionalized NFT tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Fractionalized NFT tokens include DOG, WEN, NFD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Fractionalized NFT category?
The combined market capitalization of all Fractionalized NFT tokens is approximately $123.37M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Fractionalized NFT sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.