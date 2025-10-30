Captain Kuma (KUMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00694747 24H High $ 0.00747217 All Time High $ 0.01017393 Lowest Price $ 0.0060112 Price Change (1H) +0.73% Price Change (1D) +0.06% Price Change (7D) +9.08%

Captain Kuma (KUMA) real-time price is $0.00709925. Over the past 24 hours, KUMA traded between a low of $ 0.00694747 and a high of $ 0.00747217, showing active market volatility. KUMA's all-time high price is $ 0.01017393, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0060112.

In terms of short-term performance, KUMA has changed by +0.73% over the past hour, +0.06% over 24 hours, and +9.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Captain Kuma (KUMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.39M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.39M Circulation Supply 899.99M Total Supply 899,994,370.0469234

The current Market Cap of Captain Kuma is $ 6.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KUMA is 899.99M, with a total supply of 899994370.0469234. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.39M.