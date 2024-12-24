bZx Protocol Price (BZRX)
The live price of bZx Protocol (BZRX) today is 0.00414308 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.06M USD. BZRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key bZx Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 35.73 USD
- bZx Protocol price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 980.78M USD
During today, the price change of bZx Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of bZx Protocol to USD was $ +0.0011739139.
In the past 60 days, the price change of bZx Protocol to USD was $ -0.0029159912.
In the past 90 days, the price change of bZx Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0011739139
|+28.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0029159912
|-70.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of bZx Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
bZx is a protocol for margin trading, borrowing, lending and staking enabling the building of Decentralized Applications for lenders, borrowers, and traders to interact with the most flexible decentralized finance protocol on multiple blockchains. bZx is a fully decentralized, community-run project, governed by the community vote for all major changes to the protocol. The BZRX token is a governance token that allows the bZx community to govern the protocol through staking BZRX token and voting in the bZx DAO. The bZx ecosystem is designed to emphasize community control over the protocol through governance, fee sharing, and voting.
