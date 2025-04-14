Buildr Price (BLDR)
The live price of Buildr (BLDR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 813.86K USD. BLDR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Buildr Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Buildr price change within the day is -0.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Buildr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Buildr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Buildr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Buildr to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.93%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Buildr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.89%
-0.93%
+22.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Buildr is an AI-powered on-chain companion that enables users to launch tokens, perform token swaps, place limit orders, and automate DeFi actions using natural language. Built on BNB Smart Chain, Buildr combines AI with blockchain infrastructure to simplify on-chain execution. The $BLDR token powers the Buildr platform, providing access to exclusive features, agent usage, governance, and rev-share.
