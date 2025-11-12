Boorio is focused on developing user-friendly decentralized applications that solve real-world problems. One of its flagship products, Echo, is a chat and built-in wallet app that enables users to communicate and perform crypto transactions within a single platform. Echo eliminates the hassle of switching between multiple apps and copying wallet addresses - allowing users to send and receive cryptocurrency directly within conversations, with just a simple tap. This seamless integration of messaging and DeFi enhances both convenience and user experience, making blockchain technology more accessible to everyday users.