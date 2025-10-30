Boorio (ORIO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.85% Price Change (1D) -0.70% Price Change (7D) -1.84% Price Change (7D) -1.84%

Boorio (ORIO) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ORIO traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ORIO's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ORIO has changed by -0.85% over the past hour, -0.70% over 24 hours, and -1.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Boorio (ORIO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 643.60K$ 643.60K $ 643.60K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 643.60K$ 643.60K $ 643.60K Circulation Supply 3.00B 3.00B 3.00B Total Supply 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Boorio is $ 643.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORIO is 3.00B, with a total supply of 3000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 643.60K.