Blockchain Brawlers Price (BRWL)
The live price of Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) today is 0.00180052 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.80M USD. BRWL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Blockchain Brawlers Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 303.53K USD
- Blockchain Brawlers price change within the day is +1.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Blockchain Brawlers to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blockchain Brawlers to USD was $ +0.0001272920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blockchain Brawlers to USD was $ +0.0001256948.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blockchain Brawlers to USD was $ +0.0002237694106128012.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001272920
|+7.07%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001256948
|+6.98%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0002237694106128012
|+14.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of Blockchain Brawlers: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+1.04%
-13.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Created by WAX Studios, Blockchain Brawlers is the rowdiest play-to-earn game in metaverse history, featuring a hilarious and entertaining cast of NFT characters. We’re talking about a ragtag brigade of high-flying heels that includes the likes of The Iron Pole, Crocodile Dundalk, and Juggernaut (to name a few) that help gamers brawl their way to NFT supremacy. The game features 400 “Founder’s Edition” Legendary 1-of-1 brawlers, a limited-edition collection of Ric Flair NFTs, hard-hitting gear packs, limited-edition swag and so much more. Powered by BRWL tokens, each brawler plays an integral role in the Blockchain Brawlers play-to-earn game as players brawl, earn, and craft their way to fame and fortune.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
