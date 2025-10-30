blai (BLAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00115499 24H High $ 0.00143581 All Time High $ 0.01077165 Lowest Price $ 0.00076277 Price Change (1H) +1.56% Price Change (1D) +1.07% Price Change (7D) -12.19%

blai (BLAI) real-time price is $0.00117783. Over the past 24 hours, BLAI traded between a low of $ 0.00115499 and a high of $ 0.00143581, showing active market volatility. BLAI's all-time high price is $ 0.01077165, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00076277.

In terms of short-term performance, BLAI has changed by +1.56% over the past hour, +1.07% over 24 hours, and -12.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

blai (BLAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 911.37K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.18M Circulation Supply 775.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of blai is $ 911.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLAI is 775.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.18M.