Discover key insights into BitCone (CONE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

BitCone (CONE) Information

BitCone (CONE) is a community utility token made by Cones, for Cones. 608 Billion tokens were created to parallel the 608 Cone Head - Reddit Collectible Avatars. The token is governed democratically, so every decision is voted on via Conemunity Polls.

BitCones can be earned through Avatar Airdrops, Community Events and "BitCone Mining", a revolutionary automated content monetization platform, that incentivizes user engagement in r/ConeHeads and other participating subReddits.

BitCones can also be utilized to Trade & List Reddit Collectible Avatars NFT on our very own NFT Marketplace - Avatarmate.xyz!