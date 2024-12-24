Behodler Price (EYE)
The live price of Behodler (EYE) today is 0.084814 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 471.99K USD. EYE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Behodler Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 647.32 USD
- Behodler price change within the day is +1.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.57M USD
During today, the price change of Behodler to USD was $ +0.00143977.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Behodler to USD was $ +0.1351556295.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Behodler to USD was $ +0.0747192596.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Behodler to USD was $ +0.02572962044235801.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00143977
|+1.73%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1351556295
|+159.36%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0747192596
|+88.10%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02572962044235801
|+43.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of Behodler: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.55%
+1.73%
-29.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Behodler is an efficient, low gas, single sided AMM with a universal liquidity token powered by MEV capturing tokenomics. While offering lower impermanent loss than traditional AMMs, Behodler shines as a wholesaler of yield strategies typically found on layer 2: for half the gas of a trade on Uniswap, you can zap into and out of your favourite mainnet yield farms. Eye is the deflationary governance token for Behodler. While most governance tokens are for little more than voting, Behodler burns EYE every chance it gets to glean the truth that comes from requiring participants stake skin in the game.
|1 EYE to AUD
A$0.1357024
|1 EYE to GBP
￡0.06700306
|1 EYE to EUR
€0.08142144
|1 EYE to USD
$0.084814
|1 EYE to MYR
RM0.38081486
|1 EYE to TRY
₺2.98884536
|1 EYE to JPY
¥13.3285201
|1 EYE to RUB
₽8.58487308
|1 EYE to INR
₹7.21682326
|1 EYE to IDR
Rp1,367.96755042
|1 EYE to PHP
₱4.96501156
|1 EYE to EGP
￡E.4.33229912
|1 EYE to BRL
R$0.52499866
|1 EYE to CAD
C$0.12128402
|1 EYE to BDT
৳10.14714696
|1 EYE to NGN
₦131.49392932
|1 EYE to UAH
₴3.56897312
|1 EYE to VES
Bs4.325514
|1 EYE to PKR
Rs23.65801716
|1 EYE to KZT
₸44.28902266
|1 EYE to THB
฿2.90996834
|1 EYE to TWD
NT$2.77172152
|1 EYE to CHF
Fr0.07548446
|1 EYE to HKD
HK$0.65900478
|1 EYE to MAD
.د.م0.85407698