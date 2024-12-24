AXEL Price (AXEL)
The live price of AXEL (AXEL) today is 0.089773 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.08M USD. AXEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AXEL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.34K USD
- AXEL price change within the day is +34.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 134.18M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AXEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AXEL price information.
During today, the price change of AXEL to USD was $ +0.02295165.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AXEL to USD was $ -0.0177167643.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AXEL to USD was $ +0.0097346968.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AXEL to USD was $ +0.01379680766027203.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02295165
|+34.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0177167643
|-19.73%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0097346968
|+10.84%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01379680766027203
|+18.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of AXEL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+10.62%
+34.35%
+2.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The AXEL.Network isn’t coming, it’s here. It’s live. A fully operational Masternode network bringing the future of the distributed web. We’ve built our Content Distribution Network (CDN) from the ground up using distributed technologies to foster a movement from centralized systems to a decentralized world. It’s a network that will change how the internet handles data and bring quick and free private file-sharing to anyone, anywhere! The future is decentralized. The future is AXEL.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AXEL to AUD
A$0.1436368
|1 AXEL to GBP
￡0.07092067
|1 AXEL to EUR
€0.08618208
|1 AXEL to USD
$0.089773
|1 AXEL to MYR
RM0.40308077
|1 AXEL to TRY
₺3.1600096
|1 AXEL to JPY
¥14.1033383
|1 AXEL to RUB
₽9.08682306
|1 AXEL to INR
₹7.63878457
|1 AXEL to IDR
Rp1,447.95141019
|1 AXEL to PHP
₱5.25620915
|1 AXEL to EGP
￡E.4.58560484
|1 AXEL to BRL
R$0.55569487
|1 AXEL to CAD
C$0.12837539
|1 AXEL to BDT
৳10.74044172
|1 AXEL to NGN
₦138.96680854
|1 AXEL to UAH
₴3.77764784
|1 AXEL to VES
Bs4.578423
|1 AXEL to PKR
Rs25.04128062
|1 AXEL to KZT
₸46.87856287
|1 AXEL to THB
฿3.0792139
|1 AXEL to TWD
NT$2.9355771
|1 AXEL to CHF
Fr0.07989797
|1 AXEL to HKD
HK$0.69663848
|1 AXEL to MAD
.د.م0.90401411