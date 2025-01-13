Aluna Price (ALN)
The live price of Aluna (ALN) today is 0.00170933 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 60.61K USD. ALN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aluna Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.79 USD
- Aluna price change within the day is -0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 35.46M USD
During today, the price change of Aluna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aluna to USD was $ -0.0003552760.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aluna to USD was $ -0.0001672620.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aluna to USD was $ +0.0000395735308422514.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003552760
|-20.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001672620
|-9.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000395735308422514
|+2.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aluna: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.04%
+4.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aluna.Social is a gamified social trading terminal for managing multiple exchange accounts from one place. With a transparent social environment, top traders are rewarded monetary and reputationally, and beginner traders can learn from experts and automatically mirror trades.
